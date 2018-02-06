Lukas Lacko dumped Sofia Open eighth seed Evgeny Donskoy out in the first round on Monday.

Lacko inflicts early Sofia Open exit on Donskoy

World number 96 Lacko produced an assured display at the ATP 250 event, with a break in each set proving the difference.

Home hope Dimitar Kuzmanov, ranked 340th, put up a resilient first-set showing against seventh seed Joao Sousa before going down 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 in the only other main-draw match.

Sousa is in the same half of the draw as headline act Stan Wawrinka, who is yet to learn the identity of his second-round opponent.

In Montpellier at the Open Sud de France, Benoit Paire beat Mischa Zverev 6-4 6-4, while sixth seed Andrey Rublev prevailed by the same scoreline against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.