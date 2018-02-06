Super Bowl 52 is being called one of the greatest NFL title games ever, but many people apparently wouldn't know this — because they didn't watch the game.

Super Bowl 52: TV viewership lowest since 2009 Super Bowl

According to NBC Sports, the game drew an average of 103.4 million viewers. That gives it the lowest TV viewership of any Super Bowl since 2009, when 98.7 million people watched the Steelers defeat the Cardinals.

As always, the Super Bowl will finish as the top-rated TV program of the year, and the broadcast ranks 10th on the list of most-watched U.S. TV broadcasts of all time. Super Bowls make up 19 of the top 20 broadcasts on that list. The lone exception is the M*A*S*H series finale in 1983, which drew 105.9 million viewers. Super Bowl 52 is the first NFL championship game since 2009 to fall behind that episode in the rankings.

The decline in ratings is more cause for concern in the NFL. The league's regular-season ratings declined 9.7 percent over 2016, and that follows an 8 percent regular-season decline the previous year.

While analysts have blamed the NFL's lower ratings on everything from the national anthem controversy to a glut of broadcasts, you can't blame a lack of excitement in Super Bowl 52 for its lower ratings. The Eagles' 41-33 victory was the second-highest scoring game in Super Bowl history, and the two teams set several NFL postseason records, with Tom Brady passing for a record 505 yards.

It's also worth noting that the way traditional viewership is measured has changed, with more fans opting to stream games on their mobile devices and computers. NBC reported that a total of 106 million viewers watched the game across all platforms, including NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com, NBC.com, NFL.com and NFL Mobile from Verizon. Fans also watched a record 633.7 million live-streaming minutes of the game.