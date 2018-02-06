Liverpool star Adam Lallana was shown a red card on his return from injury for the Under-23 side on Monday.

Lallana dismissed for scuffle on Under-23s outing

Lallana has not played since the defeat to Swansea City on January 22 after suffering a "little tear" in his thigh, and his comeback was cut short just past the hour when he reacted angrily to a challenge from Tottenham Under-23 captain George Marsh.

After the pair went up for a header, a furious Lallana jumped on Marsh's back and wrapped his hands around his throat, referee David Rock issuing a straight red card.

Liverpool also had George Johnston dismissed in the 1-0 defeat, in which first-teamers Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings also featured.



Lallana vs spurs u23's pic.twitter.com/hl1w6Ril5u — Wisdoms of Liverpool (@LFCwisdoms) 5 February 2018

