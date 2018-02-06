News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Matildas win on penalties in huge Cup scare
Matildas win on penalties in epic Cup scare

Lallana dismissed for scuffle on Under-23s outing

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Liverpool star Adam Lallana was shown a red card on his return from injury for the Under-23 side on Monday.

Lallana dismissed for scuffle on Under-23s outing

Lallana dismissed for scuffle on Under-23s outing

Lallana has not played since the defeat to Swansea City on January 22 after suffering a "little tear" in his thigh, and his comeback was cut short just past the hour when he reacted angrily to a challenge from Tottenham Under-23 captain George Marsh.

After the pair went up for a header, a furious Lallana jumped on Marsh's back and wrapped his hands around his throat, referee David Rock issuing a straight red card.

Liverpool also had George Johnston dismissed in the 1-0 defeat, in which first-teamers Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings also featured.


READ MORE: Kane’s penalty redemption cancels out Salah stunner

READ MORE: Kane reaches 100 Premier League goals with dramatic Anfield penalty

AS IT HAPPENED: Liverpool v Tottenham

 

Back To Top