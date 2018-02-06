Lions hire Patricia as head coach after Patriots' Super Bowl loss

The Detroit Lions have confirmed the appointment of Matt Patricia after the New England Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patricia leaves the Patriots after 14 seasons and three Super Bowl victories.

During the past six seasons, he has served as the team's defensive coordinator. During that span, the Patriots rank second in points allowed (19.2) and an NFL-best plus-71 turnover differential.

Patricia will replace Jim Caldwell, who was fired January 1 after four seasons. During that time, he posted a 36-28 mark and failed to win a playoff game in the two years the team made it to the postseason.

"When we launched the search for our next head coach, I wanted to find a leader that could take us to the next level and I am confident we have found that in Matt Patricia," general manager Bob Quinn said.

"He has been preparing for this opportunity his entire career, and he’s ready for the responsibility and its challenges.

"Matt is driven to succeed, has extreme passion for the game and excels in preparation. He embodies the same hard-working, blue-collar attributes that represent our organization and the great City of Detroit."