While many NFL fans were thrilled the Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl 52, another hot topic from Sunday's game has taken the Internet by storm.

Super Bowl 52: 'Selfie kid' becomes Internet sensation after halftime show

During Justin Timberlake's halftime performance, one kid seemed cool as a cucumber that he was standing next to one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Identified as 13-year-old Ryan McKenna, he casually took a selfie with Timberlake before getting back on his phone.

Now known as the "Selfie Kid," McKenna has become an Internet meme because of his lack of excitement standing next to Timberlake and the fact that he didn't know the words to Timberlake's songs.

In reality, McKenna told the Pioneer Press, he was switching his phone from video to camera mode.

“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,'” McKenna said. “I just went for it."

He already has appeared on "Good Morning America," where he said he has gotten more than 8,000 new followers in the span of just 12 hours.

"It was already crazy to be at the Super Bowl in the first place," McKenna said. "Then all of a sudden I’m up on the jumbotron and everyone is talking about me. I can’t believe it.”

