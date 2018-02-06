Super Bowl hero Nick Foles is likely to find himself promptly sidelined once again after coach Doug Pederson admitted he hoped Carson Wentz would be "leading the way" for a future Philadelphia Eagles outing in the NFL showpiece.

Super Bowl MVP Foles faces uncertain Eagles future

Foles deputised for injured starting quarterback Wentz in the postseason and stole the show in Minneapolis, winning the Super Bowl MVP award as the Eagles recorded a stunning 41-33 win over the New England Patriots for the franchise's maiden title.

So much of the pre-game talk had centred on Patriots legend Tom Brady and his quest for a record sixth Super Bowl triumph, but Foles had the final say with an ultimately decisive touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with a little over two minutes remaining.

The 29-year-old finished the contest with 373 yards and three touchdowns and also became the first quarterback to catch a touchdown pass in Super Bowl history.

And yet his Eagles future is in severe doubt, with Wentz – who suffered a season-ending knee injury in December – primed to come back into the fold as first choice.

Asked about Wentz's return, Pederson said: "I had a chance to talk to Carson on the field, on the podium after the game. I told him to take it in, enjoy this moment.

"He's a great quarterback and he's a big reason ... I told him – I said you're a big, big part of why this team won this championship and won this game.

"I told him that hopefully we'll be back in this game with him leading the way.

"I'm happy for Nick, I'm happy for the team, it's not about one guy, it's about the team and like I said we're going to enjoy these next few days."

Foles showed no immediate concern over his future, instead opting to savour the moment and express his excitement at Wentz's return.

"I'm not really worried about my future right now," he said.

"I'm grateful to be a part of the Philadelphia Eagles. I'm staying in the moment. I'm not worried about my future right now, there'll be a time and a place to handle all that.

"I take a lot of pride in wearing the Philadelphia Eagles jersey and I just enjoy being here, it's such a great team.

"I'm excited for Carson Wentz coming back healthy, I get to work with him every day. I'm just living in the moment, not thinking ahead."