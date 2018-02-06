Cristiano Ronaldo got the day off on his birthday as snow forced Real Madrid to cancel training.

Ronaldo gets birthday off as snow prevents Real Madrid training

Ronaldo turned 33 on Monday and will have been expecting to train as normal following the disappointing 2-2 draw with Levante, a game in which he was substituted.

The result left the club with more work to do as they sit fourth, 19 points behind league leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona.

However, Madrid's Valdebebas training complex was covered in a blanket of snow, forcing the club to cancel the session.

Snowfall was prominent across Madrid and the club's Santiago Bernabeu stadium saw plenty, as a video posted on their official Twitter account showed.

And Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa was out making the most of the snow's rare appearance in Madrid with his dog.

Real Madrid are next in action against Real Sociedad on Saturday before a midweek clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Meanwhile, Atletico, fresh off a 1-0 victory over Valencia, travel to face Malaga on Saturday followed by a trip to Denmark to battle FC Copenhagen the opening leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie.

