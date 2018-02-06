Victor Wanyama has received praise for his wonder goal against Liverpool on Sunday.

Harry Kane heap praise on Victor Wanyama's 'wonder strike'

Wanyama pounced on a rebound after Liverpool goalkeeper, Loris Karius punched the ball into his direction before the Kenyan skipper unleashed a beast-like ferocious stunner into the net to cancel out Mohamed Salah’s opener.

The Kenyan Captain’s strike was voted goal of the weekend by fans on SkySports News Poll.

Spurs manager, Mauricio Pochettino described the goal as 'fantastic' with Spurs striker, Harry Kane terming it as a ‘wonder strike’.

"It was a fantastic goal - it was the plan, no! - I am so happy because he helps the team to achieve one point," he said Pochettino.

MORE:

Victor Wanyama receives praise from Tottenham team-mate

| Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama gutted by Liverpool stalemate

| Victor Wanyama goal voted best for the weekend



Kane, who scored his 100th goal for Spurs in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool said: “We stayed solid and got back into the game with a wonder strike from Victor Wanyama. After that, we probably should have won and if I’d scored my first penalty we probably would have. But we’re just thankful we left Anfield with something.”

The England international scored Spurs second goal but his effort was canceled out by Salah’s second of the evening for a two-all draw.