New Schalke 04 recruit Baba Rahman has set sights on helping the club qualify for the Uefa Champions League next season.

Baba wants to play with Schalke 04 in Champions League

The Ghana international, on a permanent contract with English giants Chelsea, completed an 18-month loan move to the German outfight last month.

It marked his return to the Royal Blues, having seen an earlier loan spell cut short by injury in January last year.

“I’m delighted to be here once again,” Baba told Schalke TV.

“I think coming back is the best decision I could have made. I am super happy.

“The club has a lot of faith in me. That made my decision a simple one.

“The team have been great with me and I want to return the favour.

“I am looking forward to continuing my journey and potentially playing in the Champions League next season. I will give everything to achieve that aim.”

Baba joined Chelsea in August 2015 but limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge warranted a move to Schalke a year later after playing 15 league games in his first season with the Blues.

The switch to the Bundesliga ended abruptly when the 23-year-old picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with Ghana at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

Originally scheduled to return to action after seven months, a series of complications kept him out of action until last month when he made a second half appearance for Chelsea’s reserves in a fixture with Queens Park Rangers.