‘The chances of me leaving are slim’ – Kluivert plays down Manchester United rumours

Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert has played down reports linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The forward has been touted for great things after an exciting start to life in the Eredivisie, where he has scored five times in 17 outings this season.

News broke over the weekend that the 18-year-old would make a move worth £10 million to Old Trafford in the summer, yet the Netherlands Under-21 international has dismissed those claims.

“The chances of me leaving are slim,” he told Voetbal Inside. “I haven't spoken to Jose Mourinho myself. I know as much as you do.

“Rumours are always there, but Manchester United has never come up and I don't think it's a logical step.

“A few more years at Ajax? Who knows, we'll see.”

Kluivert, who is the son of Netherlands great Patrick, played on Sunday as Ajax defeated NAC Breda 3-1 at the Amsterdam ArenA. He created the equaliser for Donny van de Beek as the home side came from behind to win.

He has previously said that he hopes he can emulate his father by going all the way to the top of the game.

Ajax lie second in the Eredivisie, seven points behind leaders PSV.