Ben Foden believes England can claim another Six Nations Grand Slam by gaining revenge over Ireland in the final round of this year's championship.

Foden backs England for Grand Slam glory

Eddie Jones' side began their quest for a third successive Six Nations title with a 46-15 victory over Italy in Rome on Sunday.

Sterner examinations await the defending champions, whose only Test defeat to date under Jones came in Dublin last March as Ireland denied them a repeat of the perfect campaign they enjoyed in 2016.

England will again face Joe Schmidt's men in the final round next month, this time on home soil at Twickenham, and versatile Northampton Saints back Foden - capped in 34 Tests between 2009 and 2013 - expects the Red Rose to prevail.

"I think England have definitely got the best shot at a Grand Slam," Foden told Omnisport following the win over Italy.

"Going to Scotland and France will not be easy, but I would fancy this England side to have enough to win on both of those trips and I would always back them at home.

"It may well come down to that Ireland game on the last weekend and I believe, at home, England will come out on top."

Before then, England's immediate concern is this weekend's visit of Wales to Twickenham.

Warren Gatland's side produced the standout showing of the opening round to trounce Scotland 34-7 in Cardiff, but Foden said: "England have to be very confident of winning at home."

He added: "It was a very exciting and polished performance from Wales [against Scotland]. They had some new guys in there who stepped up and Warren Gatland will have some decisions to make when injured players return.

"It will be a mouthwatering affair played in a great atmosphere at Twickenham. I would expect England to come out firing and to be very strong at home. They are so well-drilled under Eddie Jones, whoever is in the side, and rightly favourites to win the tournament."

- England Rugby star Ben Foden enjoyed a pint of Greene King IPA with England Rugby fans at a Six Nations screening in London. Follow @GreeneKingIPA #SupportersSupporter for more information.