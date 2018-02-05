A hugely emotional Jason Kelce struggled to hold back tears as he reflected on his journey from walk-on linebacker to victorious Super Bowl center with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl: Persistence pays off for emotional Eagles center Kelce

Kelce helped the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII and opened up on his circuitous route to the top when addressing reporters post-match.

His voice repeatedly cracking with emotion, the 30-year-old said: "The last two weeks after we won, I found myself in the shower crying, dreaming of this moment.

"I've worked so hard in my life to get here, and everything culminates. I can't help but think to a quote my grandfather gave from Calvin Coolidge [the 30th US president] about persistence. I'm not gonna say it because it's a little long and it'll drag on, but he gave me that quote when I was 18 years old, when I was not given a scholarship to play at any Division I university.

"My father and mother told me to stay after my dream and I've officially accomplished the best thing in this sport with a group of guys that mean the world to me, because really persistence has summed up my whole career, summed up my whole life.

"Just keep going, just keep moving forward. No matter what obstacle comes in your way, just keep moving forward."

Despite ending the regular season with a 13-3 record, the Eagles were viewed as underdogs throughout the playoffs after quarterback Carson Wentz was ruled out with a torn ACL.

Wentz's replacement, Nick Foles, excelled in the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings, before starring again the claim MVP honours in the Super Bowl.

"The resiliency of this team is incredible," Kelce added. "We've all talked about it, but when you really sit back and think, a lot of you guys picked us to finish dead last in the NFC East.