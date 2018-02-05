Super Bowl: Foles knew he 'didn't have to be superman' in Eagles stunning win

Nick Foles was able to believe he could lead the Philadelphia Eagles to their stunning Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots knowing he "didn't have to be superman".

Foles, thrust into the limelight as the Eagles starting quarterback after Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury in December, capped off a fairytale playoff run by delivering th Eagles' first Super Bowl title with a 41-33 win in Minneapolis.

Despite Tom Brady, who was in search of a record sixth Super Bowl title, throwing for a record-breaking 505 yards and three touchdowns, it was Foles who had the final say with an ultimately decisive touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with two minutes and 21 seconds remaining.

Brady fumbled on the subsequent drive and then, after Jake Elliott made it an eight-point game with a field goal, saw a Hail Mary throw to Rob Gronkowski fail as the Eagles' tortuous wait for a title came to an end.

Foles finished the game with 373 yards and three touchdowns and also became the first quarterback to catch a touchdown pass in Super Bowl history, winning the game's MVP award.

It has been a remarkable journey for Foles, who after an ultimately unsuccessful first spell with the Eagles and stints with the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, considered walking away from the sport.

Speaking in his post-game media conference, Foles said: "We talked a lot this last week about a couple years ago, there was a time where I was thinking about hanging up the cleats, and I think as people, we deal with struggles.

"And that was a moment in my life where I thought about it, and I prayed about it. I'm grateful that I made the decision to come back and play.

"You never really know what it's going to be like when you're going into a Super Bowl. I've never been here before, so there are normal nerves.

"You've got butterflies. It's a big game. It doesn't get any bigger than this, but I felt good. I felt calm. I think the big thing that helped me was knowing that I didn't have to be Superman.

"I have amazing team-mates, amazing coaches around me, and all I have to do is go play as hard as I could and play for one another, play for those guys and not look at the scoreboard, not look at the time. Just go out there and play. Don't worry about it, and came away with a victory."

Asked if he was nervous about the fourth-down trick play that saw him catch a touchdown throw from tight end Trey Burton, Foles replied: "No, I'm excited. A quarterback going out on a route? I was pumped to go over there and talk to [head coach] Doug [Pederson], and we agreed on it.

"Like I said, we worked on it for a long time, and we executed it perfectly. That's probably the best it has looked. So, we hit it at the right time.

"Being a part of this, being drafted to Philadelphia, being fortunate enough to come back and be a part of this team, to be a piece of this puzzle, it has been a long time coming, and I know there's going to be a lot of celebrating tonight."