Super Bowl: 'Losing sucks', says Brady

New England Patriots star Tom Brady was left saddened after his team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

'Losing sucks', says Brady after Super Bowl defeat

The 40-year-old quarterback tried to inspire the Patriots to victory in Minneapolis, but they fell short in a 41-33 loss.

Brady broke his own Super Bowl record for most passing yards in the game with 505 after completing 28 of 48, including three touchdowns.

But he was left shattered by the Patriots' defeat as the Eagles claimed a first Super Bowl.

"They're all pretty disappointed. Losing sucks, but that's part of it," Brady told a news conference.

"You show up and you try to win and sometimes you lose and that's the way it goes."

He added: "It does suck. It sucks."