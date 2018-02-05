Super Bowl LII: Fast facts from Eagles' win over Patriots

The Eagles' stunning 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII will always be remembered as Philadelphia's first championship in the Super Bowl era.

But the shootout that ended with MVP Nick Foles and his team-mates on the podium in Minneapolis on Sunday took plenty of twists and turns along the way, with the Eagles QB and Tom Brady alike posting eye-popping numbers in the season finale.

Opta compiled some of the most remarkable numbers from the epic game:

— The 1,151 combined yards by the two teams is the most in any NFL game ever. The 74 combined points are the second-most ever in a Super Bowl.

— Brady set a new Super Bowl record with 505 passing yards, surpassing the mark he set in last year's win over the Atlanta Falcons (466). Foles threw for 373 yards, the fifth-most ever in a Super Bowl. He also broke the postseason record of 489 yards, set by Bernie Kosar in 1987.

— The Eagles are the fourth team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl after having a losing record the year prior, joining the 2001 Patriots, 1999 Los Angeles Rams and 1981 San Francisco 49ers.

— The Patriots are the first team in NFL history to put up more than 600 yards of offense in a game and lose.

— Foles is the 28th quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP award. He is also the 10th different quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl despite starting the season as a backup, and the first to do so since Brady in Super Bowl XXVI.

— LeGarrette Blount and Chris Long are the third and fourth players in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls with different teams, joining Deion Sanders and Ken Norton Jr.

— Brady is the first QB in NFL history with at least five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in multiple postseasons. He has 10,226 career postseason passing yards. No other quarterback has more than 7,339.

— Blount now has 11 postseason rushing touchdowns, tied with Marcus Allen for the sixth-most in NFL postseason history.

— White now has four touchdowns in the Super Bowl, tied for the third-most by any player ever. Only Jerry Rice (eight) and Emmitt Smith (five) have more.

— Corey Clement joins White as the only running backs with 100-plus receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in a postseason game since 1999.

— Rob Gronkowski now has 12 postseason receiving touchdowns, tied with John Stallworth for the second-most all-time. Only Jerry Rice (22) has more. Gronkowski also has three career receiving touchdowns in the Super Bowl, tied for the second-most in the game’s history.

— Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Gronkowski each had 100-plus receiving yards, the first time three team-mates each had 100-plus yards. This is also the first Super Bowl game in which four different players had at least 100 receiving yards.