We needed a play – Graham happy to deliver with strip-sack of Brady

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said his desire to give his team the one play they needed helped him sack Tom Brady late in Super Bowl LII.
Graham came up with the big defensive play the Eagles required before they closed out a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots to secure their first Super Bowl.
Just when it looked like Brady would lead the Patriots on another game-winning drive, Graham strip-sacked the quarterback and the Eagles recovered the fumble.
The 29-year-old said the Eagles knew they needed the play as he lauded his team.
"I just kept going, we said we needed a play and we've got one more opportunity, we're going to give everything we've got," Graham told NBC.
"I just so happened to get there.
"I'm just thankful because we've got a team that's resilient, we're going to stick around for a long time and we worked and it feels so good."