Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said his desire to give his team the one play they needed helped him sack Tom Brady late in Super Bowl LII.

We needed a play – Graham happy to deliver with strip-sack of Brady

Graham came up with the big defensive play the Eagles required before they closed out a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots to secure their first Super Bowl.

Just when it looked like Brady would lead the Patriots on another game-winning drive, Graham strip-sacked the quarterback and the Eagles recovered the fumble.

The 29-year-old said the Eagles knew they needed the play as he lauded his team.

"I just kept going, we said we needed a play and we've got one more opportunity, we're going to give everything we've got," Graham told NBC.

"I just so happened to get there.

"I'm just thankful because we've got a team that's resilient, we're going to stick around for a long time and we worked and it feels so good."