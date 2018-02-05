Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was named MVP of Super Bowl LII.

Eagles quarterback Foles named Super Bowl MVP

Foles accounted for four touchdowns to help lead the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he wanted to stay aggressive against the Patriots and allow Foles to get the ball to his playmakers.

Foles not only did that with 373 passing yards and three touchdowns, but he made plays too. He caught a one-yard touchdown pass in the first half off a trick play that gave the Eagles a 22-12 lead.

Foles was 28 of 43 for 373 yards with three touchdowns and an interception to go with his receiving score.

The 29-year-old is the 28th different quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl.