WATCH: Zach Ertz scores winning TD with controversial catch

Zach Ertz's controversial touchdown catch gave the Eagles the push they needed to get ahead of the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

With less than two and a half minutes left, Ertz caught the ball, took several steps toward the end zone and leaped in. But as he fell to the ground he appeared to lose control and the ball popped out.

However, Ertz managed to catch the ball before it hit the ground and give the Eagles a 38-33 lead. They went on to win, 41-33.



The referees reviewed the play to see if it was a catch, and the call was confirmed.

The catch was extremely similar to a play involving Steelers tight end Jesse James' against the Patriots in Week 15, which was deemed not a catch.