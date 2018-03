Another Super Bowl, another record for New England Patriots star Tom Brady.

Brady broke the record for most passing yards in a Super Bowl during the Patriots' clash against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis on Sunday.

In the fourth quarter, the 40-year-old quarterback went past the record he set in Super Bowl LI of 466 yards.

He also became the first QB to manage more than 400 passing yards in two Super Bowls.