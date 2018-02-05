Nick Foles and the Eagles did their best Patriots (and Westlake High) impression in Super Bowl 52.

Super Bowl 52: Nick Foles, Eagles dip into HS playbook for trick-play TD

Late in the second quarter, the Philly QB caught a 1-yard TD from Trey Burton on fourth-and-goal after a bit of trickeration.

The play was ruled legal — although there was some question on Twitter about the formation — and resulted in a 10-point Eagles lead.

“We had just gotten all the way down the field and I wasn’t going to let the offense stop at the 1-yard line. It was a play we were working on the past couple weeks. Our guys executed brilliantly,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson told NBC's Michele Tafoya at halftime.

For those who know where Foles came from, that play looked awfully familiar:

(Foles went to Westlake High in Texas.)

Minutes before Foles' TD, Tom Brady attempted a catch of his own, but it just missed his hands.



Tom Brady ROLLS OUT FOR THE CATCH!



.... lol jk

— Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) February 5, 2018



But the play wasn't a spur of the moment thing. Eagles OC Frank Reich confirmed the play has been in the works for some time now.



Frank Reich confirms Eagles got fourth-down play with Foles as rcvr from Bears, who ran vs the Vikings last year. Reich says Eagles thought about running it vs Vikings in NFC game.

— Joe Person (@josephperson) February 5, 2018



Hey, another flashback:



One of the more beautifully executed 3-yard plays you'll ever see. pic.twitter.com/VE8oD1Mmnl

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2017



Beating the Patriots at their own game. Kind of.