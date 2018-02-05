Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his ankle Sunday in a 109-94 win over the Nets, leaving in the fourth quarter without returning.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injures other ankle, hoping to play next game

Antetokounmpo hurt his left ankle Thursday in a loss to the Timberwolves, but did not miss any time. He tweaked his right ankle Sunday on a play with Nets forward DeMarre Carroll.

"At first you feel the pain and then you're like, 'How bad is it?" Antetokounmpo said after the game, via ESPN.com. "Is it going to be bad? I've twisted it twice in the last five games. But I just got to play through it. We've got the great medical staff that are going to take care of him and (Matthew Dellavedova). And hopefully I can be ready to go Tuesday versus the Knicks."

Despite the constant ankle injuries, Antetokounmpo said he could have returned to the game Sunday.

"I knew if the game was close I'd definitely be back in," he said "It was hurting a little bit, but if my team needed me to play I would probably just fight through it and play."

Milwaukee guard Dellavedova also injured his ankle in the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo, a borderline MVP candidate this season, is averaging over 28 points and 10 rebounds per game this season. He scored 16 points with eight rebounds against the Nets.