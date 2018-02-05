Cooks out of Super Bowl after devastating hit from Jenkins

Brandin Cooks is out of Super Bowl LII.
The New England Patriots receiver was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion following a devastating hit from Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.
The Patriots quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
A wide-open Cooks had caught a 23-yard pass from Tom Brady and was trying to evade Eagles defenders when Jenkins nailed him with a blindside hit.
Because Cooks had established himself as a runner, he was not considered a defenseless player and the hit was within the rules.
It was the first reception of the game for Cooks, who also had a one-yard rush, as the Eagles held a 9-3 lead at the time of his exit.