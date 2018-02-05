Gary Woodland calls son 'a miracle' after winning Phoenix Open

Gary Woodland celebrated his third PGA Tour victory Sunday with a playoff win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Woodland won on the first playoff hole after shooting a 7-under 64 on the final round. Woodland had not won a PGA Tour event since 2013, and he was happy to get back into the winner's circle.



How it unfolded:@GaryWoodland holds off Chez Reavie in a sudden-death playoff to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open. pic.twitter.com/mcRu03Wzjy

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 4, 2018



"This is pretty special. It's been a long five years, it's been — but it's been coming, we knew it the last month," Woodland said after his round. "The caddie told me today, 'hey, this has been building, this is coming', and sure enough today it all clicked and I made some putts early, gave me some confidence and really hit the ball well coming down the stretch."

The win couldn't have come at a better time for Woodland, who last year endured trying times off the course when he and his wife announced that one of their expected twins died before birth. The two then introduced their first child, Jaxson Lynn Woodland, into the world last summer.

"He's a miracle. It puts it in perspective," Woodland said of his son. "It was obviously a long year for us. I'm really happy; one to be holding him and also to be where I'm at. It's hard right now for me to grasp it, but it's emotional, he's a miracle, and I'm just happy to be here right now."

Woodland birdied five holes on the front nine, but dropped a couple shots early on the back side. Instead of giving up, he finished his round with three birdies in his last four holes to force the playoff.

"Really I was in the zone," Woodland said. "I mean I really had it going. My caddie asked me when we got done, did I know I made nine birdies. I didn't even know that I did that. I knew I was just trying to give myself a chance.

"I knew there was some birdie holes down the stretch, I knew the guys behind me could make birdies, I was just trying to give myself a chance every hole because I knew the putter felt good. Unfortunately I missed the birdie on the last hole. That would have been a really good finish, to birdie the last four. But all in all I was very comfortable with all aspects of the game today."