Celtics coach Brad Stevens dons Patriots gear after huge win

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Brad Stevens was ready to watch Super Bowl LII after the Boston Celtics squeaked past the Portland Trail Blazers thanks to a buzzer beater.

The Celtics head coach showed up at the podium after the 97-96 victory on Sunday in a cut-off sweatshirt and a New England Patriots 'Not Done' beanie. 

Meanwhile, Stevens brought forward — and Philadelphia native — Marcus Morris up to the podium with him. Morris was wearing a Carson Wentz jersey.

"Football game to watch," Stevens said about his attire. "And [Morris and I] have had a lot of back-and-forth discussions, so I thought I'd bring Marcus along. It helps that Al made the last shot; it helps it feel better."

Al Horford was the hero for the Celtics — his last-second shot gave Boston a fourth successive win and ultimately put Stevens in such a good mood.

"Wanted it to end the game so we could go watch the Super Bowl," Stevens joked about the gutsy call.

When prodded further about his Bill Belichick-style hoodie, Stevens said he wished he could dress that way both on and off the court.

"If the NBA would let us, I would wear it," said Stevens. "I was hoping that we would figure it out and go to a much more casual look on the sidelines. But maybe the Nike reps can push the NBA on that a little bit."

