Devin Booker injury update: Suns star leaves game with hip injury

Suns star Devin Booker left Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Hornets during the fourth quarter with a hip injury.

Booker, recently moved to point guard, scored 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting with nine assists and five rebounds in the loss.



Devin Booker (left hip pointer) will not return.#SunsVsHornets

— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 4, 2018



Booker has been Phoenix's offensive catalyst this season, averaging more than 24 points per game, but he's missed time with a number of nagging injuries, including nine straight games in December with a left adductor strain.

Should Booker miss Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Tyler Ulis and Troy Daniels would see an uptick in playing time.