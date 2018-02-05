News

Devin Booker injury update: Suns star leaves game with hip injury

Suns star Devin Booker left Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Hornets during the fourth quarter with a hip injury.





Booker, recently moved to point guard, scored 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting with nine assists and five rebounds in the loss.



Booker has been Phoenix's offensive catalyst this season, averaging more than 24 points per game, but he's missed time with a number of nagging injuries, including nine straight games in December with a left adductor strain.

Should Booker miss Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Tyler Ulis and Troy Daniels would see an uptick in playing time.

