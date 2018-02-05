Marc-Andre Fleury reached another milestone Sunday as the Golden Knights rallied for a 4-3 road victory over the Capitals, their fifth win in the past seven games.

Fleury earns 390th career win, passes Hasek on all-time list, as Golden Knights beat Capitals

The 33-year-old Vegas goaltender earned the 390th win of his career, passing Hockey Hall-of-Famer Dominik Hasek for sole possession of 13th place on the NHL's all-time list. Fleury is also third among active goalies in wins, trailing only Roberto Luongo -- who is fourth all-time with 459 -- and Henrik Lundqvist -- eighth all-time with 426. Flower -- as he's known to his friends -- also has three Stanley Cup championships on his resume, or three more than Luongo and Lundqvist combined.



#NHL Breaking news today Marc Andre Fleury moved into 13th place ALL-TIME for wins by a goaltender... In the #Vegas 4-3 win at the #Capitals today, Fleury moved passed Dominik Hasek with career win #390 pic.twitter.com/GoQbIPxJX2

— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) February 4, 2018



The first 375 wins of Fleur's career, of course, were with the Penguins. He is now 15-4-2 in 21 games this season for the expansion Golden Knights following his 20-save outing on Sunday in which Reilly Smith scored twice for Vegas and Alex Tuch scored the game-winner with 5:12 remaining in regulation.

Sunday marked only the fifth time this season Fleury surrendered as many as three goals. Only once has he allowed more than three. Fleury's 1.84 GAA is second best in the NHL.

With this milestone under his belt, Fleury readies for his emotional first return to Pittsburgh since being claimed in the expansion draft by the Golden Knights last June.

"Everything is going to be weird, awkward," Fleury said in a recent interview with longtime Pittsburgh journalist Rob Rossi.

Here is how Fleury stacks up against the winningest goaltenders in league history:

Marc-Andre Fleury 390