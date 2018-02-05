Harry Kane did not deny Alan Shearer's record is in his long-term sights after the Tottenham striker netted his 100th Premier League goal in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Milestone man Kane open to Shearer chase

Kane held his nerve to find the net from 12 yards in the 95th minute and snatch a 2-2 draw from Liverpool.

Shearer leads the all-time Premier League standings on 260 strikes. However, should Kane's prolific form continue, overhauling the former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle star could be a realistic prospect.

Asked by Sky Sports if he can potentially threaten Shearer, Kane said: "Let's hope so, he's so far away and scored so many goals but [it's] great to be in the 100 club after a rollercoaster of emotions."

Tottenham equalised through a stunning Victor Wanyama goal to make it 1-1 at Anfield, before Kane missed his first opportunity to reach the milestone - and win the game for Spurs - when an 87th-minute penalty was saved by Loris Karius.

Mohamed Salah then netted a brilliant individual effort to make it 2-1, seemingly compounding Kane's disappointment at failing to hit the back of the net.

A reprieve arrived deep into injury time, when Virgil van Dijk conceded another penalty for making contact with Erik Lamela.

Undeterred by his earlier mistake, Kane stepped up and slotted home, bringing up the personal milestone and capping off a remarkable conclusion to the contest.

"It's crazy, 1-0 down to begin with and getting back into it with a wonder-strike, we expect to win the game," he said of Tottenham's mentality after Wanyama's eye-catching leveller.

"Hit the penalty, keeper saved it, I was gutted - and to make it worse they go and score. [I was] praying, praying, don't expect it but thankfully got another chance and managed to put it away.

"Emotions were massive, delighted to get my 100th goal in the Premier League.

"We just said to keep going, going 1-0 down at Anfield puts you under the cosh no matter how you're playing but we needed to create more for the forward players, keep going and finding spaces, we deserved to win it but we'll take a draw."