Kane's penalty redemption cancels out Salah stunner

Harry Kane's 100th Premier League goal earned Tottenham a 2-2 draw at Liverpool in a contender for the game of the season, the striker stepping up to snatch a point from the spot in a hugely dramatic match at Anfield.
Kane had been denied by Loris Karius from 12 yards, shortly after Victor Wanyama's long-range blockbuster cancelled out Mohamed Salah's opener, and Liverpool looked to have snuck a win thanks to the Egyptian's wonderful solo effort in the first minute of stoppage time.
But referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot again when Virgil van Dijk challenged Erik Lamela and Kane stepped up to send Karius the wrong way and give a thrilling contest a fitting finale.
Salah had given Liverpool the lead in the third minute, becoming the quickest Reds player to reach 20 Premier League goals, beating club icons including Michael Owen, Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres to the landmark.
But the drama came at the very end, with three goals and a missed penalty all coming in the final 10 minutes.
The draw leaves Liverpool in third, two points clear of Spurs, with the race for Champions League qualification heating up over the second half of the campaign.
Key Opta Stats:
- Harry Kane has scored 100 goals in the Premier League in just 141 appearances - only Alan Shearer (124) reached the 100 goals in the competition in fewer games.
- Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games at Anfield (W8 D7); the second-longest current run in the competition, after Manchester City (25 games).
- Spurs have only won two of their 26 games at Anfield in the Premier League (8%) – among sides they’ve played away from home at least five times, only at Stamford Bridge do they have a worse win percentage away from home (0 wins in 25 games).
- Mauricio Pochettino’s side are winless in their last 11 away games against ‘top six’ opponents in the Premier League (D5 L6), and have won just one of their 19 such games under the Argentine (D7 L11).
- Mohamed Salah has netted 21 goals in just 25 games in the Premier League; the fewest appearances of any Liverpool player to reach 20 goals in the competition.
- Salah has also been directly involved in 27 goals in the Premier League this term; the joint-most of any player in their first 25 appearances for a club in the competition (along with Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer for Newcastle, and Dwight Yorke for Manchester United).
- The Egyptian is just the second Liverpool player to score 20 or more goals for the club in his debut Premier League campaign, after Fernando Torres in 2007/08 (24).
- Salah’s opener after two minutes and 16 seconds was Liverpool’s quickest goal in the Premier League since April 2016, when Daniel Sturridge scored inside two minutes against Newcastle United (1:07).
