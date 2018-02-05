Cape Town City have reportedly parted ways with Nigerian striker Victor Obinna after just five months at the club.

Cape Town City part ways with former West Ham United forward Victor Obinna

The 30-year-old forward signed for the Citizens in September of 2017 as head coach Benni McCarthy pinned his hopes on his former teammate to be the answer to the Mother City-based outfit’s goal scoring woes following the departure of talisman Lebogang Manyama to Turkish side Konyaspor at the beginning of the season. But despite the great expectations, Obinna has found life tough in Cape Town as he has battled with injury and form.

While Obinna made a total of 14 appearances in all competitions for the ambitious City, he has failed to hit the heights which was expected of a player who once plied his trade for Italian giants Inter Milan and English Premier Soccer League side West Ham United, scoring only a solitary goal since joining, which came in the Cape Derby earlier in the year.

However, in the wake of a busy January transfer window by City where they have brought on-board several attacking players such as Bradly ‘Surprise’ Ralani, Ugandan Allan Kateregga, Kenyan Premier League top scorer Masoud Juma, and most recently former Kaizer Chiefs forward Matthew Rusike just before the window closed, it appears that the former Super Eagles striker has fallen way down the pecking order and has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Obinna was most recently not in the matchday squad for City’s defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns and reports suggest that the two parties have agreed to part ways.

Nonetheless, it now remains to be seen where Obinna’s next destination will be. The attacker will surely have no shortage of admirers considering that his journeyman status has been earned after playing for several clubs in Italy, Russia, Germany, Spain and England.

Meanwhile, for City they will now hope that their new attacking quartet can add to the 20 league goals that they have allotted thus far this season.