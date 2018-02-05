I hope he's fit - Joshua's message to rival Parker

Anthony Joshua hopes Joseph Parker is taking his training seriously so that their heavyweight unification fight is not over in the early rounds.

In January, after months of negotiations between the representatives of both camps, the hotly anticipated fight between the two champions was confirmed for March 31 at the Principality Stadium.

Joshua will put his IBF and WBA belts on the line, while Parker's WBO strap will also go to the victor next month.

Parker's last three fights have gone the distance and Joshua hopes his opponent will be prepared to do the same in Cardiff so the fans get value for money.

"I hope he's training well," he told Sky Sports.

"I hope he's fit, because you know what it is right, people wait 10 or 12 weeks for us to come together and no-one wants to lay down in the first or second round.

"I hope he's fit and he's ready for a good fight, because I am."