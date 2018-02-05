One storyline that continues to surface as the Patriots wrap up their season with Tom Brady under center is whether or not the quarterback is "human."

Former NFL players don't believe Tom Brady is 40-years-old

After all, he did lead the Patriots through the playoffs with a reported 12 stitches in his hand. No matter the consensus, former players around the league are taking notice of what Brady has accomplished throughout his career and many are finding it hard to believe he's really 40-years-old like the team's media guide says.

What exactly are former NFL players saying? Well, Joe Theismann, who played for the Redskins from 1974-85 and retired at 35, isn't completely convinced his birth certificate is right.

"I'm convinced he's not 40-years-old," Theismann told USA Today. "I think his birth certificate was sealed hermetically a long time ago, and he's a genetic freak is what he is.

“When your arm starts to wane, you don’t make those (precision) throws anymore. And in Tom’s case, I haven’t seen any dropoff."

Theismann isn't the only one to give credit to Brady's throwing arm. Ron Jaworski, who was a quarterback in the NFL for 17 years, echoed similar thoughts.

"The ball comes out with a great deal of velocity. His mobility may even be better at 40 than it was 30. It’s amazing. I marvel at the guy. At (38), I was at the end of line and I was hanging on,” Jaworski said.

Super Bowl 52 will be Brady's eighth Super Bowl and 290th NFL game overall. He was pressed earlier this week on the topic of retirement, but it's a subject that's not even on his mind. He's just a few seasons away from becoming the oldest NFL player to start a game at age 44 and if he's still in the league at 48, he would become the oldest quarterback in NFL history on a roster.

MORE:

Super Bowl 52: Eagles must make Tom Brady human in fourth quarter

| NFL Honors: Patriots QB Tom Brady named league MVP

| NFL Honors: Tom Brady is MVP, but Rams and Saints win big



Whether he makes it that far or not, Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton appreciates what he's already accomplished.

“What he’s done is ridiculous, and he’s done it week in and week out at 40 years old,” said Tarkenton, who retired at age 38 after 18 NFL seasons. “Unbelievable.''