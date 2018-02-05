LeBron James believes his team has lost the right to be featured in the spotlight.

LeBron James: NBA should take Cavs 'off every nationally televised game'

Following Saturday's ugly 120-88 loss to the Rockets, the Cavaliers superstar said the NBA should remove Cleveland from nationally televised slots.

"I'm lost for words, actually," James said after the game, via ESPN. "They should take us off every nationally televised game for the rest of the season. We haven't played good ball and we get our butts kicked every time we play on national television, so I'm at a loss for words.

"We gotta stop worrying about the past. This is this season, and we haven't played well versus anyone."

The Cavs have dropped 12 of their last 18 games, including eight straight on national television by an average of 18 points per game. Despite the team's struggles, coach Tyronn Lue's job appears to be safe for the time being.

"Don't look like [we tried]. We didn't have no fight," Lue said. "I just think our mindset needs to change. I think we need to do things harder."

New Cavs point guard Isaiah Thomas, who is still struggling to recover from a hip injury suffered last season, offered some insight as to why the team is slumping.

"We're not together on both ends," Thomas said. "There's a lot of one-on-one on the offense end, maybe because we don't trust each other. And then on the defensive end, it's the same thing. Guys are put on islands and there's no trust."

The Cavs (30-21) will look to snap their skid when they visit the Magic (15-36) at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.