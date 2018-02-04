Keylor Navas is not worried by the prospect of Real Madrid bringing in another goalkeeper at the end of the season, insisting that he would welcome the competition.

Navas welcomes prospect of Real Madrid goalkeeper competition

Madrid have regularly been linked with the likes of David de Gea and Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga emerged as a leading candidate before signing a new long-term contract at San Mames in January.

Such long-lasting speculation could be enough to worry some players, but Navas claims he is "calm" about the situation and will be ready to fight for his place should a rival be signed.

"I am calm because one day I will have to go," said the Costa Rica international. "Nobody will last here forever and only God knows when [I will leave].

"I give my all in every training session and in every match, so I can to live with that. I don't know if the club have doubts about me, I only know that I still have a contract and I will remain calm.

"If Real Madrid were to sign a goalkeeper in the future and let him compete with me, then I would like that and it wouldn't intimidate me."

Navas played the entire match on Saturday as Madrid slumped to another disappointing result, drawing 2-2 at struggling Levante.

Madrid were 2-1 up heading into the 89th minute, before Giampaolo Pazzini equalised for the home side and Navas hopes that, despite recent struggles, supporters remain optimistic for the upcoming Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

"This has not been an easy year and we've had to put up with a lot," added the 31-year-old. "The team has tried to move forward, but it hasn't come off.

"All we can do to move forward is to work. We know we must concentrate for the entire 90 minutes to win. I think this is a moment to be united.

"I hope the fans that go to [the PSG game] will believe that we can move forward, as that's what we need right now."