Ademola Lookman makes scoring debut for RB Leipzig

Ademola Lookman scored the winning goal for RB Leipzig on his debut as they defeated Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0 in Saturday’s German Bundesliga outing.

The youngster joined the Red Bull Arena outfit on loan in January from English Premier League side, Everton and has immediately hit the ground running.

After the first half ended in a stalemate, the forward eventually broke the deadlock in the 88th minute after benefitting from Naby Keita's assist.

Lookman becomes the first Englishman to score in the Bundesliga since Owen Hargreaves in August 2005.

The win saw Leipzig climb to the third spot in the log having garnered 35 points from 21 games.

Lookman will be hoping to continue with the impressive form when Leipzig take on Augsburg on February 9.