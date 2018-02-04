Augsburg part ways with 'dishonest' Opare

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has seen his contract with Bundesliga side FC Augsburg terminated prematurely after the German side accused him of being 'dishonest'.

The 27-year-old, who joined from FC Porto in 2015, was linked with a move to Premier League side Leicester City but Augsburg turned down a £2.5 million offer and insisting the former Real Madrid youth star worth £5 million instead.

The decision, according to reports, angered Opare who allegedly held talks with Schalke on transfer deadline day, prompting Augsburg's top hierarchy to terminate his contract with six months left.

“Right-back Daniel Opare will not be in the squad of FC Augsburg for the match against Eintracht Frankfurt, which takes place on Sunday, February 4, at the WWK ARENA,” a club statement read.

“FC Augsburg stands for values ​​such as down-to-earthness, teamwork, reliability and honesty. Most recently, Daniel Opare has repeatedly violated these values.

“For this reason, the FCA have withdrawn its offer of a contract extension of expiring at the end of the season contract. In addition, the FCA have informed the 27-year-old in a personal conversation that he can look for a new club at short notice,” the statement added.

According to Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter, this is not the first time the Ghanaian has indulged in such acts.

“Daniel Opare has repeatedly lied to us despite the confrontation with facts,” he said.

“Furthermore, he has repeatedly violated the code of conduct within the team and he has to leave,” he added.

Opare, who boasts of 19 appearances for Ghana, has featured 17 times this season for Augsburg, starting all the games.