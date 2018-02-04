College students can intensify a team's in-game atmosphere for better or worse.

Indiana distributes flyers discouraging chants offensive to Michigan State assault survivors

As an organization that refers to its fans as "the best student section in the country," the Indiana Hoosiers are well aware of this. Prior to their game against Michigan State, members of the Indiana athletics department handed out flyers to their fans that discouraged cheers and chants making light of the sexual misconduct scandals surrounding their opponents.

My alma mater passed these out to fans at tonight’s game versus Michigan State. Proud of you, @IUBloomington pic.twitter.com/CgDxsL8XZc

— Jonathan Blanks (@BlanksSlate) February 4, 2018



This isn't the first instance of Indiana enacting measures to support sexual assault survivors. In April 2017, the Hoosiers enforced a policy disqualifying its programs from adding any athlete with a history of sexual or domestic violence, according to the Indy Star.

As for the Spartans, the program has dominated headlines as of late with the sexual assault allegations and convictions involving disgraced doctor Larry Nassar, to the outstanding allegations against former members of their football and men's basketball programs.

Tom Izzo, the Spartans men's basketball coach, has deflected questions directed his way when confronted about past and current accusations.