Aaron Donald is the 2017 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Rams DT Donald named Defensive Player of the Year

The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle won a hotly contested race, but was announced the winner in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Donald, in his fourth season, collected 11 sacks and forced five fumbles in 14 games to help the Rams win the NFC West for the first time since 2003. He was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Donald won the award over Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, who was the Pro Football Writers Defensive Player of the Year. Donald had 23 votes to Campbell's 17.

Campbell thrived in his first season with the Jaguars after spending nine seasons with the Cardinals. The 31-year-old Denver native led the AFC with 14.5 sacks and was the unquestioned leader of a Jaguars defense that was the NFL's fourth-best unit. Jacksonville reached the playoffs for the first time in 10 years and pushed the Patriots to the final minute in the AFC championship game.

Campbell also had 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, three passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Campbell's 14.5 sacks were tied with Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence for second in the NFL. Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones led the NFL with 17 sacks and was third in voting.