NFL Honors: Saints RB Alvin Kamara named Offensive Rookie of the Year

Saints running back Alvin Kamara edged Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt as the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The award was announced during Saturday's NFL Honors program in Minneapolis.

Kamara, a third-round pick from Tennessee (67th overall), ran for 728 yards and caught 81 passes for 826 yards for 1,554 yards from scrimmage. That total was second among rookies behind Hunt, who led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards. Kamara's 14 total touchdowns — eight rushing, five receiving, one kick return — led all rookies.

Kamara, who was the fans' choice for Rookie of the Year, joined Hall of Famer Gale Sayers as the only rookies in NFL history to have at least five rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a kickoff-return touchdown. Kamara's 81 receptions led all rookies and was the third-most all-time in a maiden season.

Hunt was the Pro Football Writers' choice for Rookie of the Year, but he and Kamara shared Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Hunt, a third-round pick out of Toledo (No. 86 overall), rushed 272 times for a league-leading 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season. He was the second Chiefs rookie to rush for more than 1,000 yards and was third in the NFL in scrimmage yards with 1,782 yards, an average of 111.4 yards per game. Hunt also caught 53 passes for 455 yards and three TDs. Hunt scored 11 overall touchdowns and set an NFL rookie record with 100 or more scrimmage yards in seven consecutive games to begin his career.

Hunt was one of four rookies in NFL history to have at least five rushing and five receiving TDs, joining three Pro Football Hall of Famers Doak Walker (1950), Charley Taylor (1964) and Gale Sayers (1964).

It was a strong year for rookie running backs as Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette were also finalists for Rookie of the Year.



