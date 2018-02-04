Kazakhstan and USA reach Davis Cup quarter-finals

Kazakhstan and the United States coasted into the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup with 3-0 victories over Switzerland and Serbia respectively on Saturday.

Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov finished off the job for Kazakhstan, sealing a thrilling 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 win over Marc-Andrea Huesler and Luca Margaroli in Astana.

Dias Doskarayev's side were the first to reach the last eight and will take on Croatia or Canada for a place in the semi-finals.

The USA also needed just the three rubbers to advance, Steve Johnson and Ryan Harrison beating Nikola Milojevic and Miljan Zekic in Nis.

A partisan crowd at Sportski Centar Cair were left disappointed after Johnson and Harrison prevailed 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 7-5 6-4 following singles wins for Sam Querrey and John Isner on Friday.

Defending champions France took a 2-1 lead over Netherlands in Albertville, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut getting the better of Jean-Julien Rojer and Robin Haase.

Rojer and Haase had three set points in the opener and served to take the rubber into a decider, but were left to ponder what might have been after going down 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-2).

Marton Fucsovics and Attila Balasz kept Hungary in their tie against Belgium with a 6-3 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 4-6 7-5 triumph over Ruben Bemelmans and Joris de Loore to trail 2-1.

Spain, Italy, Germany and Croatia also hold 2-1 leads heading into the final days of their ties against Great Britain, Japan, Australia and Canada respectively.