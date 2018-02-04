Pelicans sign Emeka Okafor to 10-day contract

The Pelicans have signed Emeka Okafor to a 10-day contract, the team announced Saturday.

New Orleans continues to fill out its roster in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury suffered in the Pelicans' matchup with the Rockets Jan. 27.

Okafor, 35, was playing for the Delaware 87ers of the G-League where he averaged 6.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He previously had a stint in New Orleans, playing there from 2009-12.

The 6-10, 252-pound center was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft and has averaged 12.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game over his career.