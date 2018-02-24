NHL trade tracker: Rumors, reported deals before the 2018 deadline

As NHL trade deadlines go, the 2018 rumor mill is shaping up to feature a great many compelling storylines.

The problem is: Parity blurs the Stanley Cup playoff picture to a point where many teams may not commit to buying or selling until the final days or even hours leading up to the Feb. 26 deadline. That should make for plenty of wild cards, so expect the unexpected.

This year's trade bait list features your usual crop of rentals. Buffalo's Evander Kane, Detroit's Mike Green and the Rangers' Rick Nash — all pending unrestricted free agents — figure to be shipped off to a contender. Who knows? Maybe a market for John Tavares, the big fish in that 2018 free agent class, will materialize (however unlikely). And then there are a handful of big names with term toiling on teams fixing for a reset — Ottawa's Mike Hoffman, Montreal's Alex Galchenyuk, Edmonton's Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, to name a few.

Of course, it could also turn into an anticlimactic snoozefest like the 2017 version. Let's not think that way, though.

Sporting News has complete coverage tracking the latest NHL trade news and rumors ahead of the 2018 trade deadline.

Bruins trade for Rangers defenseman (no, not that one)

Details: Those hoping for Ryan McDonagh in Beantown experienced a fleeting moment of joy with Tuesday's announcement of a trade between the Bruins and Rangers. Instead, a different Rangers defenseman, Nick Holden, is on his way to Boston in exchange for AHL blueliner Rob O'Gara and a 2018 third-round draft pick.

Date: Feb. 20

SN's take: Holden, an unrestricted free agent after the season, is the first player cast away in the Rangers' rebuild. He has three goals and nine assists this season playing in a limited capacity. He'll slot in on the Bruins' third defense pairing and adds needed depth for their playoff run. There's still room for more, so don't give up hope on McDonagh just yet, though the Rangers captain will cost the B's a great deal more.

— Brandon Schlager

Canucks re-sign Erik Gudbranson

Details: The trade market lost a veteran defenseman Tuesday when the Canucks re-signed Erik Gudbranson to a three-year, $12 million extension.

Date: Feb. 20

SN's take: Gudbranson, somehow still only 26, is something of a polarizing figure in Vancouver. A would-be unrestricted free agent this summer, he had garnered a fair share of interest as a rental, but opted instead to see the Canucks' rebuild through, at least for the next three years. It might have been more prudent for the franchise to acquire an asset for Gudbranson, then re-sign him in the summer, but now must find a buyer for Thomas Vanek so as this deadline isn't a total loss.

— Brandon Schlager

Flyers find fill-in goalie for playoff push

Details: Petr Mrazek is headed from Detroit to Philadelphia to man the Flyers' net in place of injured Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth. The Red Wings receive a pair of conditional draft picks in return: A 2018 fourth-rounder and a 2019 third-rounder. Detroit also agreed to retain half of Mrazek's salary.

TSN's Bob McKenzie has the details on the conditions of the second pick:



DET guaranteed no less than a 4th round for Mrazek. If PHI makes playoffs and Mrazek wins 5 games for PHI in reg season, 4th becomes a 3rd. If PHI advances to CF, and Mrazek wins six playoff games, the 3rd becomes a 2nd. If PHI re-signs him next season, DET gets PHI 3rd in 19.

— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 20, 2018





So the minimum DET gets for Mrazek is a fourth-round pick, that could become a third- or a second-round pick, dependent on how Mrazek/Flyers perform. The additional pick, a third-rounder, is conditional only on Mrazek re-signing in PHI.

— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 20, 2018



Date: Feb. 19

SN's take: Mrazek, 26, badly needed a change of scenery. The Red Wings had been trying to move him all season and finally found a taker thanks to the Flyers' injury woes in net. Outside Buffalo's Robin Lehner, Mrazek is believed to be the best goalie available for trade at this year's deadline, so it's a coup for Philly, which will be without Elliott and Neuvirth for "weeks," per GM Ron Hextall.

“I didn’t feel like it was fair to not have a proven NHL goaltender for this team," Hextall told reporters after the trade.

There's no telling whether the Flyers will be interested in retaining Mrazek, who can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Elliott and Neuvirth are both under contract for the 2018-19 season. In prime playoff position at 30-19-10, the Flyers aren't looking that far ahead, anyhow.

— Brandon Schlager

Kings get Dion Phaneuf from Senators

Details: Dion Phaneuf is headed to the Kings as part of a four-player trade that officially ushered in the NHL trade season. The veteran defenseman was whisked away mid-game Tuesday while the Senators were playing the Penguins, stoking trade chatter. An hour later, it was announced Phaneuf is dealt to Los Angeles along with forward Nate Thompson with forwards Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore headed to Ottawa.

Date: Feb. 13

SN's take: Phaneuf, 32, spent parts of the last three seasons in Ottawa following his blockbuster trade out of Toronto. But with a $7 million cap hit, he had fallen out of favor with the struggling Senators, who agreed to retain 20 percent of Phaneuf's salary. In the process, Los Angeles rids itself of 35-year-old Gaborik's contract, which has about $11 million remaining over the next three years.

The trade is ultimately about adding defensive depth for the Kings, and lesser responsibilities should help Phaneuf remain useful as the team chases a playoff spot.

— Brandon Schlager

Predators, Lightning plan for Stanley Cup push

Details: A bunch of NHL teams are still posturing, and the next three weeks will determine whether many become a buyer, seller or stands pat. The league-leading Lightning and defending Western Conference champion Predators already have a pretty good idea about their plans as Stanley Cup front runners.

Via TSN's Bob McKenzie:



...I would say the appetite to do everything possible to set themselves up for a run is as high or higher in TB and NSH than anywhere else in the league. Both franchises are extremely well positioned to sacrifice picks/prospects to get immediate help...

— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 3, 2018





TB has all of its own draft picks for the next three years; NSH still owns its first-round picks for the next three years and while they have dealt some 2nd and 3rd round picks the Preds are still relatively well positioned in that regard...

— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 3, 2018





TB, in particular, have a lot of prospects in the pipeline that could also be included in a trade. TB primary desire is for a veteran defenceman; NSH primary target would be a top six scoring winger...

— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 3, 2018





...I think TB and NSH are keeping open minds on all possibilities, which is to suggest they won’t limit themselves to either “rentals” or guys with term. Whatever makes sense in each specific case, whatever could make them better...

— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 3, 2018





...Both teams appear to looking at the usual (trade bait) suspects. Bearing in mind “looking at” isn’t the same as “trading for,” TB, for example, would be doing due diligence on a bunch of D, including a guy like NYR Ryan McDonagh amongst others...

— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 3, 2018





...NSH, meanwhile, would be looking at all scoring winger possibilities and that list may include guys like Gustav Nyquist or Tomas Tatar in DET, though no one is suggesting DET is for sure moving those guys...

— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 3, 2018





...as much as rentals may seem the way to go for financial/cap reasons, TB and NSH would both feel they’re positioned well for the next number of years to contend, so if the right deal for a term player could be struck, it may be a better option...

— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 3, 2018



Date: Feb. 3

Analysis: That's a lot to digest and, as McKenzie notes, is little more than food for thought at this stage.

While the Predators made their big splash in November, stealing Kyle Turris in the Matt Duchene trade, they've missed James Neal on the wing with Kevin Fiala and Pontus Aberg unable to fill that offensive production. Their leading scorer is defenseman P.K. Subban. Meanwhile, the Bolts need to fortify their blueline. Victor Hedman, the emergence of rookie Mikhail Sergachev and Andrei Vasilevskiy's incredible season mask those deficiencies, but another Hedman injury could derail Tampa's Cup hopes if it doesn't acquire defensive depth.

Both Tampa and Nashville have some salary cap wiggle room and plenty of picks and prospects to entice. They'll be players for the biggest names on the market,

— Brandon Schlager

Henrik Lundqvist committed to Rangers rebuild

Details: A New York Post report detailed the Rangers' willingness to trade off veterans such as Rick Nash, Michael Grabner, Ryan McDonagh and Mats Zuccarello, all of whom carry contracts which expire this offseason or next. In other words, the Blueshirts may blow things up. And while that would seem to place 35-year-old Henrik Lundqvist's future with the franchise in question, the longtime Rangers netminder says he wants to stick around and "battle through the ups and downs, the good and the bad."

“I want to play for one organization. This one," Lundqvist told the Post in a lengthy interview about the state of the franchise, the only one he's known in 13 NHL seasons. "I love it here. I want to be here and battle through the ups and downs, the good and the bad. It’s important to me.”

Date: Feb. 2

SN's take: Lundqvist is right at the top of the list of NHL veterans most deserving of a Stanley Cup. As the window closes on a Hall of Fame career, his best chance to win one probably lies outside the Big Apple. It's admirable to spend an entire career with one team, but Lundqvist and the Rangers' paths seem to be diverging. We'll see.

— Brandon Schlager

​MORE: Top 15 NHL veterans without a Stanley Cup

Islanders GM: 'I'm not trading John Tavares'

Details: John Tavares, a pending unrestricted free agent, remains without a contract extension. And as the Islanders slip up in the Metropolitan Division playoff race, speculation grows about whether GM Garth Snow should trade the face of the franchise rather than lose him for nothing July 1. It sounds like that speculation is unfounded.

“I’m not trading John Tavares,’’ the Islanders general manager told The Athletic .

Date: Feb. 2

Analysis: Tavares, 27, holds all the cards. He's in the Hart Trophy conversation and may be the favorite if he wills the Islanders to the playoffs. There's no doubt he'll join the NHL's $10 million club, at least. But with each passing day, the slim chances of a contract agreement before the Feb. 26 deadline become slimmer.

Tavares stands to benefit the most by waiting the situation out. By all accounts, he's impressed by the organization's apparent commitment to win, encouraged by young talent at the NHL and development levels and rookie head coach Doug Weight. A trade of the captain would reset all of that progress.

Barring the extraordinary, the Islanders are still the favorite to retain Tavares, even if it takes until July 1 to do so.

— Brandon Schlager