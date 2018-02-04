Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got his Arsenal career to a classy start after registering his first goal to help extend the Gunners' lead to 4-0 against Everton.

‘A finish of dreams’ – Twitter salute Aubameyang after first Arsenal goal

A brace from Aaron Ramsey and a Laurent Koscielny header saw the north London side three-goal up before the club-record signing from Borussia Dortmund added spice to the scoreline with a deft chip - off a Henrikh Mkhitaryan assist - in the 37th minute.

The Toffees have also pulled one back after Dominic Calvert-Lewin powered a header past Petr Cech in the 64th minute.

However, the 28-year-old's sweet finish in the first half is still making the wave among football enthusiasts on Twitter.



8 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the 8th player to score on his first Premier League appearance for Arsenal. Welcome.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2018





You got to applaud Arsenal today, they have been on a different class. Aubameyang with an absolute grandeur of a goal(offside or not). #ARSEVE

— Odiko Godwin Adeiza™ (@OdikoGodwin) February 3, 2018





What a way to announce your arrival! Cheeky finish from Aubameyang!!!

— Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) February 3, 2018





Now that’s a strikers finish. Pow! Aubameyang

— #BlackieChan (@LethalBizzle) February 3, 2018





Pierre-emerick Aubameyang debut goal vs Everton is a thing of beauty.



A finish of dreams.

— DaddyYoPierre (@officialdaddymo) February 3, 2018





Aubameyang at full speed has to be seen to be believed. Not sure I've seen a player eat up the ground at such a rate.

— James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 3, 2018



Aubameyang is fasssssttttttttt. Whattttt

— Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) February 3, 2018

