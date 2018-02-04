‘A finish of dreams’ – Twitter salute Aubameyang after first Arsenal goal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got his Arsenal career to a classy start after registering his first goal to help extend the Gunners' lead to 4-0 against Everton.
A brace from Aaron Ramsey and a Laurent Koscielny header saw the north London side three-goal up before the club-record signing from Borussia Dortmund added spice to the scoreline with a deft chip - off a Henrikh Mkhitaryan assist - in the 37th minute.
The Toffees have also pulled one back after Dominic Calvert-Lewin powered a header past Petr Cech in the 64th minute.
However, the 28-year-old's sweet finish in the first half is still making the wave among football enthusiasts on Twitter.
8 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the 8th player to score on his first Premier League appearance for Arsenal. Welcome.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2018
You got to applaud Arsenal today, they have been on a different class. Aubameyang with an absolute grandeur of a goal(offside or not). #ARSEVE
— Odiko Godwin Adeiza™ (@OdikoGodwin) February 3, 2018
What a way to announce your arrival! Cheeky finish from Aubameyang!!!
— Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) February 3, 2018
Now that’s a strikers finish. Pow! Aubameyang
— #BlackieChan (@LethalBizzle) February 3, 2018
Pierre-emerick Aubameyang debut goal vs Everton is a thing of beauty.
A finish of dreams.
— DaddyYoPierre (@officialdaddymo) February 3, 2018
Aubameyang at full speed has to be seen to be believed. Not sure I've seen a player eat up the ground at such a rate.
— James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 3, 2018
Aubameyang is fasssssttttttttt. Whattttt
— Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) February 3, 2018
Aubameyang scores on his debut for Arsenal & a sexy assist from Mhkitaryan.
That's the marriage we want to see. #PMFootball
— POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) February 3, 2018