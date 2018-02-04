‘A finish of dreams’ – Twitter salute Aubameyang after first Arsenal goal

News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got his Arsenal career to a classy start after registering his first goal to help extend the Gunners' lead to 4-0 against Everton.

A brace from Aaron Ramsey and a Laurent Koscielny header saw the north London side three-goal up before the club-record signing from Borussia Dortmund added spice to the scoreline with a deft chip - off a Henrikh Mkhitaryan assist - in the 37th minute.

The Toffees have also pulled one back after Dominic Calvert-Lewin powered a header past Petr Cech in the 64th minute.

However, the 28-year-old's sweet finish in the first half is still making the wave among football enthusiasts on Twitter.








