Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to make his Premier League debut for Arsenal, having been included in the starting XI for Saturday's game against Everton.

Arsenal team news: Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan start vs Everton

The striker completed a £55 million move to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the January transfer window and walks straight into the Gunners' first-team, replacing Alexandre Lacazette at the head of the attack.

The Gabon international reunites with former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who makes his first start for his new side since joining from Manchester United in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez.

Mkhitaryan made a 30-minute debut in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Swansea, but replaces Mohamed Elneny to line up from the start alongside Mesut Ozil, who recently signed a new contract with the club.

Wenger's first 11 is otherwise unchanged from the side that lost in midweek.

The fixture sees former Arsenal star Theo Walcott return to his former stomping ground to make his third appearance for Everton.

The winger is one of six players who have kept their place following the 2-1 win over Leicester City on Wednesday.

Eliaquim Mangala makes his debut after joining on loan from Manchester City, while Jonjoe Kenny, Ashley Williams, Morgan Schneiderlin and Yannick Bolasie all return.

Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, drops to the bench alongside Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang.

Subs: Ospina, Chambers, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Wilshere, Lacazette.

Everton starting XI: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Williams, Mangala, Martina; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Walcott, Niasse, Bolasie.

Subs: Robles, Rooney, Tosun, Sigurdsson, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate.