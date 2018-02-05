NBA trade rumors: Celtics still searching for bench scoring despite Terry Rozier's surge

BOSTON — The second start of his NBA career was not going to be easy for guard Terry Rozier, not after wowing in his first start on Wednesday, in which he posted a 17-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. But, on Friday, he handled himself well against the Hawks: 31 points on 11-for-18 shooting to go with seven rebounds in a Boston win without injured point guards Kyrie Irving or Marcus Smart.

"When you come off the bench you don’t know exactly the timing," Rozier said. "You should come out aggressive and the same mindset and be ready no matter if you’re starting or not. But like I said, if you are starting you can just think about it all day and know you’re starting so it’s just a little different."

For an added bonus, the Celtics got a big day from rookie forward Jayson Tatum, who scored a career-high 27 points on 11-for-19 shooting. Tatum’s last three performances (he had 20 points two games ago and 15 on Wednesday) have helped alleviate some concerns about his flagging production in January.

Over a 12-game span, Tatum had averaged 11.1 points (down from 14.1) on 38.9 percent shooting and 20.8 percent 3-point shooting. He seemed that have hit a rookie wall, a tough thing when his only real backup — Semi Ojeleye — is a rookie, too. But perhaps Tatum has put that wall behind him.

Heading into the week of the trade deadline, the three major issues with the Celtics’ roster were depth in the front court, scoring punch off the bench and overreliance on Tatum, unaccustomed as he is to the NBA’s relentless schedule.

The Celtics will make official the signing of big man Greg Monroe before their game against Portland on Sunday, and that will tick off one of the items on their pre-deadline checklist.

Boston has gone with some combination of Aron Baynes at center, Al Horford at center or power forward and Marcus Morris at forward most of the year, and putting Monroe into the mix (with Daniel Theis) gives Boston a good offensive option off the bench at either position. Whether Monroe can catch up to his new teammates in terms of defensive mindset and conditioning will be determined in the coming months.

Now, there is some question about whether the Celtics will turn their attention to the other two items, and whether the last few games have shown that they don’t require much attention after all.

The Celtics are 23rd in the league in bench scoring, and rank last in shooting, at 39.7 percent from the field. The reserves make just 32.7 percent of their 3s, which is 26th in the league. The bench does a good job defensively — they are break-even in terms of plus/minus — but getting a consistent offensive threat would give the roster a big boost.

That’s where two of the top bits of trade bait in the league come in — Lou Williams of the Clippers and Tyreke Evans of the Grizzlies are both very much available for first-round picks. Williams is averaging 23.5 points in LA, and Evans is averaging 19.5 in Memphis. Each is over 39 percent from the 3-point line this year, a key for the Celtics’ bench. SN sources have confirmed other reports that Boston is very interested in the two.

The Celtics have the means. Though their Nets stash is spent, Boston still has an array of possible draft picks ahead — either the Lakers’ pick this year (if it falls between Nos. 2-5) or the Kings pick in 2019 (protected for No. 1); Memphis’ pick sometime between 2019-21, protected for the top eight next year and top six the following year; the Clippers’ pick, lottery protected in 2019 and 20; plus the Celtics’ own late first-round picks.

Do the Celtics have the desire? Perhaps Tatum has righted himself, as rookies often do once they hit the wall. Perhaps Rozier can take some of the confidence gathered in filling in for Irving and provide the missing offensive spark to the reserve unit.

Boston has been the best team in the East for most of the year, with LeBron James and Cleveland still looming, Toronto only two games back of first place and teams like Miami and Philadelphia making pushes to add veterans — like Williams and Evans. There’s an NBA Finals opportunity here for Boston, and securing the bench might be the key to taking advantage of it.

The Celtics could have their choice of the two, depending on what they’re willing to offer. Evans makes sense for the Celtics because he can be a scorer, and he can handle minutes at small forward, taking some pressure off Tatum. But he has played only four postseason games in his career and does not have much experience coming off the bench.

Williams has been in 52 playoff games and has been a sixth man for all of his 14 seasons. The role is natural for him. But he is a wretched defender and the same type of combo guard as Rozier — it’d be nearly impossible to have him on the floor with Rozier and Smart.

And Boston could look elsewhere. It’s possible that a guy who was in the building on Friday — Hawks wing Marco Bellinelli — could be a Celtic by this time next week, though Boston probably won’t yield a first-rounder for him and does not have the same trove of second-rounders to send to Atlanta that it has in the first round.

Or the Celtics could do nothing beyond the addition of Monroe. Boston has its eyes on bigger trades down the line, and the Celtics will get Gordon Hayward back at least by next season. Keeping the picks intact and gambling on the roster as it stands isn’t a terrible option. But it will require asking much of Rozier for the rest of the year.