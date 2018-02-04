Super Bowl 2018: Marines to air commercial for first time in 30 years

For the first time in 30 years, a United States Marine Corps commercial will air during the Super Bowl.

Why now after so long? Well, the recruits the corps is looking for don't tend to watch traditional television.

"I'm not trying to enlist fathers or mothers, I'm trying to enlist 18 to 24 year olds," Maj. Gen. Paul Kennedy, head of the Marine Corps Recruiting Command, told The Associated Press. "And they tend to be cord cutters. They take in entertainment differently and they tend to do it on a device rather than a television."

The ad, which will air for 30 seconds Sunday night, can be seen in full on Marines.com featuring battle scenes, explosions, drones and tanks. Kennedy didn’t reveal how much the Marines spent on the ad, but a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl typically runs at least $5 million, according to Business Insider.

That price is reasonable for a Marine base hungry for new enlistees.

"I don't have unlimited funds," Kennedy said. "And this is probably the most-watched event, as we move into the toughest months of recruiting. …

"This ad talks to the fighting spirit of young people that have come up through high school. We want young, tough, smart warriors that want to continue to seek challenges, and we're seeking them from men and women from all walks of life."

Kickoff for Super Bowl 52 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4 (NBC).