Newcastle Jets cemented their place in the top two of the A-League with a 2-0 victory over Melbourne Victory played out in front of new Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk.

A-League: Jets cement second with Van Marwijk in attendance

The Jets are clinging onto the coattails of runaway leaders Sydney FC, and closed the gap back to nine points with Saturday's success at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Nigel Boogaard headed home a free-kick in the first half, before Australia youth international Riley McGree scrambled home a 70th-minute goal to make sure of the points after good wing play from Andrew Nabbout.

Nabbout has impressed since returning to the A-League with the Jets in 2016 and has been mentioned as a chance for the Socceroos World Cup squad. Another fine performance in front of the new national coach will do his chances no harm.

Adelaide United beat Perth Glory 2-1 in Saturday's other game to pull clear of the pack chasing sixth place.

Andy Keogh had put Glory ahead in just the fourth minute, but Adelaide had the game turned around before half-time through Dino Djulbic's own-goal and a Nikola Mileusnic strike.

Adelaide leapfrog Victory into fourth, nine points clear of seventh-place Western Sydney Wanderers.