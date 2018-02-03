Bayern's Martinez suffers sprained ankle

News

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez is set for a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

The Bundesliga champions have not put a timescale on Martinez's absence, but he will miss Saturday's trip to Mainz as a result.

Bayern have crucial fixtures to come this month, including a home fixture with high-flying Schalke and the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Besiktas.

Martinez has been restored to a defensive-midfield role under Jupp Heynckes this season, having operated chiefly in defence under Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti, and has made 20 appearances in all competitions.

