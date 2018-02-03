Dylan Frittelli and Jorge Campillo fired six-under 66s to share the Maybank Championship lead after the third round.

Frittelli, Campillo lead as Westwood lurks in Malaysia

Frittelli charged to the top of the leaderboard thanks to a bogey-free round at Saujana Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Joining the South African at 15 under heading into the final round was Campillo, who also went through bogey-free, the Spaniard boosted by an eagle at the par-five first.

"It was good," said Campillo. "I played solid for most of the round. I had a few tough holes but I managed to make the putts so overall I played solid. It is a good day.

"I'm really looking forward to tomorrow. It is a nice position to be and I'm excited."

Sitting a shot behind the leading duo are American Berry Henson (65) and India's Khalin Joshi (65).

On a congested leaderboard, Lee Westwood remains in contention despite being unable to capitalise on his second-round 62.

The Englishman was solid on Saturday, making three birdies and a bogey to post a 70 and sit at 12 under.

A group of six players – Prayad Marksaeng, Hideto Tanihara, Ryo Ishikawa, Marc Warren, Nino Bertasio and Phachara Khongwatmai – are a shot ahead of Westwood.

Khongwatmai, 18, incredibly became the youngest winner of a professional tournament when he claimed the Sing Hua Hin Open in 2013, aged 14.

Alongside Westwood in a tie for 11th are Yusaku Miyazato, Shiv Kapur, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Paul Peterson, Benjamin Hebert, Ryan Fox and Pablo Larrazabal.