Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez confirmed he wanted to leave West Ham United prior to the close of the January window but said he is committed to helping the club stay in the Premier League this season.

Chicharito wanted to leave West Ham amid Premier League interest

The Mexico international moved from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer but injuries and the midseason appointment of David Moyes limited his playing time in London.

With Mexico heading to Russia this summer, Chicharito conceded the desire to get on the field lead to him wanting to leave the club in January.

“Yes, it was the case that I wanted to go,” the striker told The Mirror. “Not because I don’t like West Ham, but because I need to have minutes on the pitch.”

Later in the interview, Chicharito conceded there was interest from Premier League teams and, when asked if he was interested in a move, he replied: “I was ­interested, yes. In one.”

However, the Mexico star is committed to giving his all for the Hammers this season as they battle to remain in the Premier League. After the campaign, Hernandez says he will potentially revisit matters.

“The World Cup is just around the corner and I want to play. But you can see that, even though my agent says I want to go, I have been doing everything I can in a West Ham shirt to help the team.

“Against Bournemouth I scored a goal, I tried to play pretty well in the Cup and, in the last game, against Crystal Palace, I tried to do my best. I am a very ­professional guy and I want to do that.

“Words can come and go. Your acts are going to speak for themselves. Now that the window is closed I am here and trying to achieve the main goals for the club, which is to be safe from relegation. Then, in the summer, we will see.”

Chicharito also had an interesting way of describing his relationship with the clubs he has played for over the course of his career.

The 29-year-old got his professional start with Chivas in Liga MX, before moving on to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and now West Ham.

While Chivas will always have a special place in his heart, other clubs are a bit different for the striker.

“I always want my old clubs to do well. But I have only one love in my life in football — my home club Chivas, in Guadalajara,” Chicharito added. “The other clubs are my girlfriends.

“I love them in the moment. I love them, then we say goodbye.

“Are the other clubs just jobs? Not jobs. They are like girlfriends. You like them, you love them. You give them your best, they give you the best – but it doesn’t depend on them or me. You just ­separate.

MORE:

Gonzalez takes to advanced position: Five thoughts from Mexico's win over Bosnia and Herzegovina

| Thiago nearing Bayern return

| Gio dos Santos fails to meet expectations in Mexico friendly vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

| Batshuayi first Bundesliga striker to score debut brace since Aubameyang



“West Ham? They are my ­girlfriend right now!”

The Hammers take on Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.