MLB trade rumors: J.T. Realmuto's agent pressing Marlins to make deal

The catcher's agent told The Miami Herald on Friday that Realmuto would prefer to be dealt before the team's pitchers and catchers report to camp on Feb. 14.

“He would like to be traded to another organization before spring training so he has an opportunity to compete for a championship,” Jeff Berry told the Herald.

Berry made his comments the same day Realmuto lost his salary arbitration hearing vs. the club. Realmuto will make $2.9 million this season rather than the $3.5 million he and Berry sought. Berry said the ruling won't increase Realmuto's desire to be traded.

Berry's request is similar to what the agent for outfielder Christian Yelich did last month. Joe Longo publicly pressed the Marlins to deal his client prior to the start of camp. Miami completed a trade with the Brewers on Jan. 26, acquiring outfielder Lewis Brinson and three other prospects.

Realmuto should yield as much, if not more, than Yelich in a trade. He tied for third among major league catchers last season with 3.6 fWAR and was fifth in Fangraphs' defensive ranking at his position. He won't turn 27 until March 18. The Nationals have been mentioned most often as a potential trade partner.

Miami has traded Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon this offseason as part of a massive payroll paredown. Starlin Castro is the lone established major league to come back to Miami in those deals.